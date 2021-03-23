Pendleton Round-Up to host Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale

PENDLETON, Oreg. — Some of the most talented professional bull riders are coming to the Pacific Northwest for the Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale later this year. The announcement was finalized today on March 23, 2021 by the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association), Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon.

The event will be held at Happy Canyon Arena in Pendleton during the Pendleton Round-Up in September. With a $110,000 payout, the Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale will be the endcap to the ProRodeo season. It will be a crucial step for competitors looking to solidify themselves ahead of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, which will be held in Las Vegas this December.

A two-day event, the two-day Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale is slated for Sept. 13 and 14 The first day will consist of two rounds and an additional third long-go. On the second day, a progressive round will be held. There will be 24 overall contestants who will be determined based on the results of a semifinal event.

PRCA CEO George Taylor has a great deal of respect for the Pendleton Round-Up.

“The Pendleton Round-Up is one of the most iconic rodeos in the world,” Taylor said. “This is an incredible opportunity to crown ProRodeo’s bull riding tour champion on an amazing stage.”

Happy Canyon and Pendleton Round-Up Bulls/Concert Chair Kipp Curtis looks forward to having the Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale as part of its lineup of events.

“We are excited to host the Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale and bring the top 24 professional bull riders to the Happy Canyon Arena,” Curtis said. “Adding another signature event to the week of Round-Up will provide our fans the opportunity to watch the crowning of the Xtreme Bulls Champion.”

This year’s Pendleton Round-Up is slated for September 11-18. In 2019, the Round-Up had a payout in excess of $500,000 for top participants. Additionally, many athletes at the Pendleton Round-Up use it to catapult themselves into the Wrangler NFR competition.

