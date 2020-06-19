People are dropping off supportive notes tied to balloons outside Kennewick police station

KAPP-KVEW STAFF by KAPP-KVEW STAFF

KENNEWICK, Wash. — People have been dropping off dozens of balloons with supportive messages attached to them outside the Kennewick Police Department on Friday.

The notes and balloons are being tied to light posts outside the department.

Lt. Aaron Clem said he’s never seen something like this at KPD before, calling it “absolutely incredible.” He said he’s thankful for the amount of support the community has shown them.

One note tied to balloon was from a 6-year-old who wrote, “Thank you for letting me see your dogs.”

Another used the word “police” as an acronym. Their note said, “Protector. Over everyone. Listens to people’s needs. Inspires me to do hard things. Cares about everyone. Erases the negativity around us.”

Clem posted a video on KPD’s Facebook page thanking the public for their support. Watch it below:

Thank you for all of the amazing community support. Posted by Kennewick Police Department on Friday, June 19, 2020

Comments

comments