People living near Rehmke Fire in Tonasket ordered to evacuate immediately

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

TONASKET, Wash. — People living along Howell Canyon Road and Barker Mountain Road in Tonasket should evacuate immediately.

A new wildfire — the Rehmke Fire — is burning 20 acres about four miles east of town and is threatening structures.

NEW #WaWILDFIRE – The #RehmkeFire is burning 20 acres just 4 miles east of #Tonasket. Structures are threatened, resources are engaged. Updates as the become available. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) September 9, 2020