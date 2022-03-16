People were seen fleeing a Kennewick shed that caught fire twice in one day

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The same shed caught fire twice within two hours in a residential Tri-Cities neighborhood on Tuesday and firefighters reported seeing people flee the area both times.

Crews were dispatched to 109 E. 13th Ave in Kennewick at 2:30 p.m. on March 15, 2022, according to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael. This ushered a response from KFD crews, the Pasco Fire Department, and Benton County Fire District No. 1, who arrived within six minutes of the initial report.

When crews arrived, they spotted several people who do not live at the listed address fleeing from the structure.

Firefighters placed water on the main body of the fire and quickly extinguished it. No one was injured as a result of the fire, and additional resources were assigned to protect the neighboring properties.

At 8:15 p.m. that same night, crews were again dispatched to the same location for reports of another residential structure fire. At the time, Kennewick firefighting resources were spread thin as crews were already on the scene of another house fire.

Crews from Benton County and Franklin County were dispatched since Kennewick firefighters were already hard at work with another fire (Click the related link below to read about that fire).

As they arrived, the same circumstances unfolded: The shed was on fire and several people were seen running away from the scene. Firefighters extinguished the flames quickly and it was contained before it could spread to neighboring properties.

Kennewick fire officials are working with the Kennewick Police Department to gather more information due to the suspicious nature of the fire. They will conduct an investigation, and KFD officials were stationed at the scene of the incident to monitor the fires overnight.

Police officers also monitored the site through the night with increased patrols on and around 13th Ave in Kennewick.

