Perry Tech students build Yakima house as raffle prize

'Win A Home' raffle raises money for scholarships

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Perry Technical Institute students are building a house from the ground up and putting it up as a raffle prize to help raise money for scholarships.

Upwards of 40 students from the construction, electrical technology, heating ventilation air conditioning and refrigeration, and plumbing technician programs are already working on the estimated 2,522 square-foot home, which is located at 2101 S. 74th Ave. in Yakima.

“The purpose of the project is primarily to teach students the hands-on skills and training of their program, but it also allows us to fundraise for student scholarships,” said Tressa Shockley, Foundation Director at Perry Technical Institute.

During the first annual raffle in 2019, more than $120,000 went to provide for student scholarships. Shockley said they’re hoping to raise even more this year.

“We’re going to be able to help anywhere between roughly 80 to 200 more students depending upon how much money we raise by ticket sales,” Shockley said.

While other schools across the country have adopted similar projects, Shockley said this one is the first of its kind in Washington state.

“We’ve had to learn quite a bit to understand what the rules and policies are pertaining to a raffle of this magnitude,” Shockley said.

Due to the large prize at stake — a home valued at an estimated $400,000 — and the expanse of the raffle itself, Perry Tech asked for and received approval from the Washington State Gambling Commission to conduct the raffle.

Shockley said construction and foundation work began in the late fall and the house should be completed by the end of summer. Raffle tickets are available now, but the actual drawing for the raffle winner will take place on Jan. 8, 2022.

“They’re gaining hands-on technical skills for their future careers: that’s really the most important element of this project,” Shockley said. “But also knowing that it will add additional funding to our scholarships that we’re already giving out is phenomenal.”

In order to be able to give the house away, Perry Tech needs to sell at least 4,000 of the available 6,000 raffle tickets. If not, they will be unable to give the house away and the winner will take away a 50/50 cash prize, which is what happened during the last raffle.

“While the 4,000 tickets sold threshold was not met [in 2019], a 50/50 drawing took place on Saturday, January 9, 2021 where the winning ticket holder won more than $120,000,” Perry Tech officials said in a news release.

The “Win A Home” raffle currently has more than 75 sponsors, including a number of local businesses, that are helping to move the project forward in at least one of three ways. Shockley said the first way to help is by contributing funds to go toward the costs of putting on the raffle.

“Number two, they can contribute to the house build by allowing us to either purchase or receive discounted goods or services,” Shockley said. “Number three, they may be offering ticket sales from their locations.”

Shockley said any local businesses interested in helping out with the raffle or have opportunities available for a pop-up raffle ticket event can contact the Perry Technical Foundation directly.

“I’d really like to thank Harvest Auto, who’s been our premier sponsor of this event,” Shockley said. “I think that all of the sponsor’s contribution is really going to help elevate this year to get to the numbers we need to give away the house.”

Each raffle ticket is $100 and there is no limit to how many raffle tickets one person can buy. Tickets are being sold in businesses in Yakima and countywide, along with several locations outside the county. A list of raffle ticket locations can be found here.

“The only people who cannot participate are those who are employed with the Perry Technical Foundation, so students, employees, the community, everyone can participate,” Shockley said.

For more information, contact the Perry Technical Foundation by calling 509-453-0374 or sending an email to foundation@perrytech.edu.

