Person hit, killed on busy Kennewick highway identified

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Washington State Patrol has identified the person hit and killed on a busy Kennewick highway on Sunday morning.

46-year-old Jeremie Mills of Kennewick was walking in the southbound lanes on US 395, south of Hildebrand Boulevard. The 48-year-old driver of a semi-truck was going the same way around 11:30 a.m.

For unknown reasons, Mills walked in front of the semi-truck. He died at the scene.

According to a press release, it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol are factors. However, no charges have been filed against the truck driver.

