Person shot and killed inside Seattle church, police search for suspect

Q13 NEWS STAFF by Q13 NEWS STAFF

Seattle Police are investigating a deadly shooting inside Emerald City Bible Fellowship in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood.

Police responded to the scene around 4 p.m. Tuesday and say a victim was inside the Emerald City Bible Fellowship church for a meeting when the suspect, who was not part of the meeting, entered the church and confronted the victim. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim, police say.

“We need more police presence in this neighborhood right here because you know it’s getting really bad. In the almost eight years I’ve been here, I’ve witnessed, this is my third fourth shooting,” Leslie Milton, a neighbor told Q13 News.

Police do not have a suspect in custody or details on the suspect’s identity. Police also are looking to determine if the victim was a member of the church or attending some sort of meeting inside. Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said that there were dozens of witnesses that they can talk to in order to piece together what happened.

Diaz said that it is unknown what happened between the two and said during a media briefing it’s a goal for the department to reduce shootings in Seattle.

“After coming off a year with 50 homicide, 25 of those or 50 percent of those being Black, it is one of my big things to try and reduce those amount of shootings. Trying to be able to calm those levels of fear,” Diaz said during a media briefing.

SPD is investigating a shooting at this location on Rainier Ave. Working on learning more info #Q13FOX #seattle pic.twitter.com/eojojyFlt9 — Jennifer Lee (@JennLeeTV) March 17, 2021

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.