Person shot by police in Umapine remains in hospital; officers involved identified

UMAPINE, Ore. – The person shot by police in Umapine last month remains in the hospital in ICU. Officials are providing more details about the officer-involved shooting.

On Feb. 24 shortly before midnight, police got a call about shots fired in Umapine at 84876 Woodrow Street.

Umatilla County deputy Jason Post and Milton-Freewater officer James Farr responded to the home and confronted 45-year-old Stacy Albert Clark, who was reportedly armed.

The officers fired their guns during a confrontation, hitting Clark. Clark was sent to the hospital.

Clark’s weapon was found at the scene.

Deputy post started with the county as a reserve deputy in 2020 before being hired full time in December 2013. Farr has been a police officer since 2013 and was hired by Milton-Freewater in April 2015.

The officers are on paid administrative leave.

“The major crime team detectives assigned to the case have completed interviews and are continuing to work together in order to get a complete case to the Umatilla County District Attorney for review,” Oregon State Police said.

