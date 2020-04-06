Pet boarding facility in Finley offers to care for pets at no cost if owner has COVID-19

FINLEY, Wash. — Owners of the BnB Pet Retreat are offering to care for the dogs or cats of anyone who has to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 free of charge.

“We heard some people were worried about it,” said Michelle Mensonides, owner of the facility. “People are not going on vacations, going to sporting events and things like that, so why not help those who are in the hospital.”

They ask that pet owners call ahead of time and enter information about their pet in an online portal. Proof of hospitalization is required.

They are also taking precautions to make sure everyone stays healthy. Mensonides talked to a representative from the American Veterinary Medical Association to learn about precautions they should take.

Their lobby is currently closed, but pet owners can put their dog or cat in a large kennel that’s been placed out front of the building. The owners will pick up the pet from there. They ask that whoever is dropping off the animal only bring a canister or bag of food with instructions on the amount to be given. The facility will provide bedding.

If you need to drop off your pet or would like more information, call (509) 492–6751.

The retreat is located five minutes south of Downtown Kennewick at 210211 E SR 397.

