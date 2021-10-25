How to keep your pets safe this Halloween

by Amanda Mason

Courtesy: Petful

KENNEWICK, Wash. –Halloween is not just for the tiny humans in your family but your furry family as well. From pumpkin-shaped dog treats to costumes, some animals love dressing up more than others. Most dogs and cats are not used to the extra layers of fabric or the constant ringing of a doorbell. If you choose to dress your furry child up or let them participate in Halloween activities, here are a few tips to keep them safe and calm.

COSTUMES ( ASPCA Safety Tips )

The ASPCA recommends that you do not put your dog or cat in a costume unless you know they love it.

The week before Halloween, start getting your pets accustomed to the costume.

Make sure the costume is not restricting: do NOT limit their movement, ability to see, breath, bark, or meow.

Check the costume carefully for small, dangling, or easily chewed-off pieces that could present a choking hazard. Ill-fitting outfits can get twisted on external objects or your pet, leading to injury.

Animal expert and celebrity trainer Michael Hill said, Halloween can be a great time to socialize a new pet, as they are exposed to several different sights, sounds, and costumes in one night. But it can also be overwhelming for some pets.

RELATED: Halloween safety tips for parents and children

Keep dogs secure and safe by using a baby gate or physical barrier to help make them comfortable with unexpected guests and doorbells.

Please keep your dog on a leash to make sure they won’t get out.

Ensure your pet is wearing proper identification and their microchip information is up to date, just in case your pet gets out.

If the noise and activities are too stressful, you can secure your pets in a safe, quiet place.

Veterinarians highly suggest not taking your pet out trick-or-treating, according to VCA Hospitals.

“Pumpkin can be good for dogs and cats, but too much can cause digestive issues. Rotting pumpkin may harbor bad bacteria; keep jack o’lanterns safely away from becoming a holiday snack.” – Humane Society of the United States

Make sure you keep Halloween treats out of reach for pets, as many are toxic to animals. Chocolate in all forms- especially dark or baking chocolate Sugar-free candies, gum and mints containing the sugar substitute xylitol can cause serious problems in pets. Candy wrappers Nuts Raisins

If you think your pet ingested something poisonous, call your Veterinarian or ASPCA Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435 immediately.

Watch decorations and make sure to keep pets away from an open flame.

Keep lights and power cords out of reach.

RECENT HALLOWEEN STORIES ON YAKTRINEWS:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.