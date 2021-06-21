PETA: Attacks are inevitable when people “treat chimpanzees like Chihuahuas”

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

PENDLETON, Oreg. — In response to a recent chimpanzee attack in Umatilla County, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) spoke out about the dangers of keeping apes as pets.

For those who are unaware, Buck the chimpanzee was kept as a pet by Tamara Brogoitti for 17 years. On Sunday, local authorities were called to her home after Buck attacked her daughter. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Deputies were allegedly asked by the chimpanzee’s owner to put it down, leading them to shoot and kill the animal.

Now, a release issued by PETA Media Coordinator Brookie Rossi, the organization is highlighting the importance of properly socializing chimpanzees as opposed to keeping them as pets.

The aminal rights organization accuses Brogoitti of depriving the animal of the companionship of other chimpanzees. These animals are highly social and develop best when they have a chance to interact with other animals of their kind.

PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet:

PETA warned state authorities that Tamara Brogoitti had created a ticking time bomb by engaging in direct contact with a dangerous ape, and now, he is dead and a woman has been mauled because of Brogoitti’s refusal to follow experts’ advice and transfer Buck to an accredited sanctuary. Since long before the chimpanzee Travis ripped a woman’s face off in 2009, it has been clear that attacks are inevitable so long as people continue to treat chimpanzees like Chihuahuas.

