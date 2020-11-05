Petition calls for Benton-Franklin Health District officer to step down, form advisory group

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A group of Tri-Cities residents started a petition to start an Emergency Advisory Group and ask Dr. Amy Person, the Health Officer, to step down.

“We can’t just sit and do nothing!” Tara Childs, who helped start the petition, said.

The petition has gained a lot of support. As of Wednesday evening, they had 365 out of 500 signatures.

“Currently we have one person making all the decisions for how schools and businesses should open and respond to this virus, when it would be nice to have local experts that are

actually working with the people making those decisions for our community,” Childs said.

The advisory group would be made up of local health experts, scientists and physicians who would make decisions on reopening. Childs, a school teacher, said they would focus on schools in the area.

“It’s becoming to be a place of helplessness and hopelessness for people and it’s hard to keep going, you know, in life we need to have a mission and a purpose and when we aren’t

able to do that it’s not healthy for people,” she said.

However, Rick Dawson the Incident Commander with the Benton-Franklin Health District said Dr. Person, is the best fit for the job.

“She continues to expertly guide our community through this pandemic with her recommendations that honestly, they align with her colleagues both at the state and national levels. These recommendations she makes are based on her experience, her sound science and evidence based practice,” he said.

Dawson said Dr. Person aligns guidelines with recommendations from the state and federal level to keep the counties safe.

“There are a number of ways that she works with our community but she continues to use her knowledge and her community connections to deal with recommendations and align with all of her colleagues both at the state and national level,” he said.

There is also a committee that Dr. Person and other health officials meet with weekly to discuss the community and the COVID-19 response. Dawson said the health district board will take any legitimate concern seriously.

After they have enough signatures, Childs said they will give it to commissioners on the board for review.

More from Madeleine Hagen:

Mental health expert shares way to manage COVID-19 stress, anxiety and depression

USCO: Two men killed, one injured in Hermiston shooting

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.