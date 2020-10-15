Phase 2 reopening: Local restaurant owner ready to welcome customers

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

Local restaurants can now operate at 50 percent capacity after Governor Inslee announced Tuesday night the remaining five counties are moving to Phase 2.

For Michael Miller, the owner of Proof Gastropub, this means business.

“It was tough for a place like Proof the past few months because we rely on presentation and experience,” Miller said.

He added that adding patio seating during Phase 1.5 helped bring in customers but it still wasn’t optimal.

“It’s been huge for us just to have people inside the restaurant. It’s important to have people want to come out,” Miller said. “It’s never fun going to a restaurant and having it be dull.”

Miller said he’s been ready to greet the community but had just been waiting for the green light.

“I think people are excited to get back out and enjoy themselves and we’re looking forward to seeing familiar faces.”

The five counties advancing include Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Douglas, and Chelan who have been in a modified form of Phase 1 since March.

