Phase 2 starts today for local counties

Benton, Franklin, and Yakima counties now in Phase 2, Gov. Inslee announces

OLYMPIA, Wash. — In a press conference Tuesday, Governor Jay Inslee announced that the last five Washington counties in modified Phase 1 will now move to Phase 2.

The counties advancing — Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Douglas, Chelan — have been in a form of Phase 1 since the March shutdown.

While Safe Start remains paused, the counties’ COVID risk is leveling with the rest of the state. Due to this, Inslee believes it is appropriate to level the five counties with the rest of the region.

Moving to Phase 2 won’t loosen as many restrictions as you might think, as modified Phase 1 already allows things like agritourism and restaurants at restricted capacity.

One perk to the advancement, however, is the restricted opening of movie theaters and some recreational activities.

For more information on Phase 2 and the other phases, click here.

Benton Franklin Health District also has a breakdown of business regulations in each phase on their website.

Additionally, the governor announced a Recovery Work Group that will be run out of OFM to coordinate recovery efforts between local entities (government, higher ed, business) and state agencies.

