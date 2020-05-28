Phone scammer pretending to be actual Pasco police sergeant

PASCO, Wash. — A phone scammer has been impersonating an actual Pasco police sergeant, the police department said Thursday.

Police say the scammer is calling people and claiming to be Sgt. Dave Allen with the Pasco Police Department. The scammer is making his caller ID appear as 509-545-3421, which is the number for the police department’s front desk.

The caller is claiming to have a document for his unsuspecting victims, and is then asking them to call him back at 509-492-5678.

“We’re not sure what the scam is, but we imagine that somebody at (509)492-5678 will be fishing for personal info from you,” the real Sgt. Allen said in a Facebook post.

The public is asked to not call back this scammer.

