Phone scammers threatening to disconnect power from Franklin PUD customers

David Mann by David Mann

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Scammers are trying to get Franklin PUD customers to pay up by threatening to disconnect their power.

According to Franklin PUD, these scammers are calling residents and local businesses, telling them their account is past due and that they must pay immediately or else their electricity will be disconnected that day.

Scammers make their demands sound very convincing. They are persistent, demanding and sound believable by quoting fictitious past due amounts and utility policies, said Mike Gonzalez, public relations director for Franklin PUD.

“Currently there’s a state moratorium on disconnections so that will not happen during the pandemic. Please give us a call so we have a record that this is going on. Scammers will go to any length to steal from hard working customers and we want to make sure that never happens,” said Gonzalez.