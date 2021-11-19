Phone scams re-emerge in Richland & Benton County

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — Citizens across Benton County are experiencing strange phone scams asking community members for gift cards and charitable organizations.

Both the Richland Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office took to social media, reminding residents of the area that they will never ask for money or donations over the phone.

Benton County deputies say that some callers suggested they were reaching out on the behalf of charities asking for money. Richland police officers have received reports of other scam callers pretending to be representatives of the RPD.

Callers are pretending that there are outstanding warrants for the arrest of their targets. Some of those scammers have threatened to arrest their victims if they did not pay off their warrants with a gift card.

Richland police officers suggest that anyone who receives one of these calls ignore them, as their organization will not handle warrants over the phone like this.

Benton County deputies say that scammers are asking for iTunes gift cards and Apple gift cards. They ask the community to be careful when receiving donation requests for the holiday season.

“Give to charities you know and trust to ensure your gifts are received by those in need,” Benton County deputies said in their post.

