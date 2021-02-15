PHOTO GALLERY: Winter snowstorm on Valentine’s Day weekend 2021

Dylan Carter
Posted:
Updated:
by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest is covered in snow following three days of snowfall! The team at KAPP-KVEW/YakTriNews.com is here to celebrate the community and all of the wintertime fun experienced in our community this weekend.

Did you celebrate a snowy Valentine’s Day with your significant other? Maybe you avoided the cold by staying inside and having a movie marathon? Others braved the storm to go on hikes, explore nature and spend time with their loved ones.

You can share your photos from the snowy weekend for a chance to appear on KAPP-KVEW Local News or on our photo gallery above!

If you want to submit your images to appear on television or here on our website, copy and paste the following link into your search bar: https://www.yaktrinews.com/send-us-your-snow-photos.

Or, you can click here to visit that page and upload an image.

KAPP-KVEW’s Kristen Walls expects a drier late morning into the afternoon, which will likely turn into a wintry mix of rain/snow later in the day. With many schools in the area still closed, there are plenty of opportunities to snag a photo of you and your loved ones.

If you just so happen to find a picture-perfect moment that you want to share, submit your images today!

