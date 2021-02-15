PHOTO GALLERY: Winter snowstorm on Valentine’s Day weekend 2021

Brody waiting for a snack!

Sofia loves to try to catch snowflakes while outside during a snow day!

Ski Bluewood

Olaf watching the bird channel with bird safety in mind!

If you don't have a snow sled bring your summer tube it worked even better down the hills at Randal park.



Kenai is a 10 year old Newfoundland that loves the snow!

From Rattlesnake looking over west Richland at 3 am on February 15

A bit of blue amid the snow clouds.

Buster loves the snow!

Fort Building, we didn’t let the snow stop us! It took a lot of team work, but we very much handled it. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Ready for some hot cocoa

Puppy loves the snow

Robert, age 8, skiing through the neighborhood streets!



When I open the blind today, I saw this much snow on the outdoor table. Is this for lunch? or dessert?

Took a walk to the park in the snow, to capture the beautiful, white blanket of snow

A nice pic of Bld 41, built in 1888, Ft. Walla Walla Granary Building, now a storage facility at the VA in Walla Walla. Mike Gerberding-Walla Walla

Took a walk in the snow and captured the sunset!

Everything is formal today



Look ma, found my ball!

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest is covered in snow following three days of snowfall! The team at KAPP-KVEW/YakTriNews.com is here to celebrate the community and all of the wintertime fun experienced in our community this weekend.

Did you celebrate a snowy Valentine’s Day with your significant other? Maybe you avoided the cold by staying inside and having a movie marathon? Others braved the storm to go on hikes, explore nature and spend time with their loved ones.

You can share your photos from the snowy weekend for a chance to appear on KAPP-KVEW Local News or on our photo gallery above!

KAPP-KVEW’s Kristen Walls expects a drier late morning into the afternoon, which will likely turn into a wintry mix of rain/snow later in the day. With many schools in the area still closed, there are plenty of opportunities to snag a photo of you and your loved ones.

If you just so happen to find a picture-perfect moment that you want to share, submit your images today!

