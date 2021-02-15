PHOTO GALLERY: Winter snowstorm on Valentine’s Day weekend 2021

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest is covered in snow following three days of snowfall! The team at KAPP-KVEW/YakTriNews.com is here to celebrate the community and all of the wintertime fun experienced in our community this weekend.
Did you celebrate a snowy Valentine’s Day with your significant other? Maybe you avoided the cold by staying inside and having a movie marathon? Others braved the storm to go on hikes, explore nature and spend time with their loved ones.
You can share your photos from the snowy weekend for a chance to appear on KAPP-KVEW Local News or on our photo gallery above!
KAPP-KVEW’s Kristen Walls expects a drier late morning into the afternoon, which will likely turn into a wintry mix of rain/snow later in the day. With many schools in the area still closed, there are plenty of opportunities to snag a photo of you and your loved ones.
If you just so happen to find a picture-perfect moment that you want to share, submit your images today!