PHOTOS: Stormy sunset across the Tri-Cities

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Shawn Swanson (@s.swanson_6416)

Brian Paul Lubanski

Krystal Thompson

Krystal Thompson

Sofia J.



Christine Beck Lindgren

Sofia J.

Dvina Loisate

Victoria Brenizer

Jocelyn Rho



Victoria Brenizer

Marsha Crawford Hart

Jobey Smith

Brittanni N Behncke

Brittanni N Behncke



Mark Ingham

Nichole Stephens

Carrie Suzanne

Jimmy Laposi

Christine McMurray Dezember



Chad Grall

Brittiany Shaver

Nicole Richards

Bryce R. Geiger

Just Outside Walla Walla Courtesy Of Hutson Photography



Gene Sheppard





















































TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Stormy weather filled the skies across parts of eastern Washington on Monday right around sunset time. Below are photos taken by viewers in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas.

According to Chief Meteorologist Kristin Walls, more storms are possible for Tuesday.

Comments

comments