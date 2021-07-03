Pick your own bouquet at Haven Flower Farms in Kennewick

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

KENNEWICK, Wash. — This is your reminder to stop and smell the flowers. Alternatively, you can pick them and make your own bouquet.

Haven Flower Farm in Kennewick celebrated its grand opening Saturday morning.

Dozens walked through the flower fields choosing different types of flowers for their personal bouquets.

Here’s your daily reminder to stop and smell the flowers 🌸🌻Alternatively, you could pick yourself a bouquet instead at Haven Flower Farm in #Kennewick. They’re opening today and will operate Thurs/Fri/Sat for the rest of the summer from 8am to noon💐 @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/vU6CqNagON — Ellie Nakamoto-White (@ellienw_news) July 3, 2021

If you want a bouquet but don’t want to pick your own, the farm has premade ones for sale inside of their cottage.

The farm is open on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

