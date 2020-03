Pickup gets stuck in Columbia River

David Mann by David Mann

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A fisherman got his pickup stuck in Columbia River while driving down to a fishing spot in Franklin County.

“He got too close to the water and found out the hard way how slick and slimy the mud is,” a sheriff’s office Facebook post said.

Now, deputies are warning drivers to be careful when driving along the river.

Please be careful when driving along the river. This vehicle was driven down to the Columbia River so the driver could… Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Comments

comments