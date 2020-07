Pickup rollover crash in Kennewick sends two to the hospital

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A pickup truck crashed and rolled along SR-240 in Kennewick on Friday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. near Columbia Center Boulevard.

Two people have been taken to the hospital.

WSP is still on scene. They have one lane in each direction closed.

Comments

comments