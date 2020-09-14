Pier 58 in Seattle partially collapses, two workers transported to hospital

Two construction workers are sent to the hospital after part of the Seattle Waterfront Pier 58 under construction collapsed.

Seattle Police responded to the incident around 4 p.m. on Sunday after reports of several workers in the water. Seattle Fire said both workers sent to Harborview Medical Center and are in stable condition.

Fire crews on scene of a partial collapse of Pier 58 at the downtown waterfront. Two construction workers transported to hospital in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/YD3yElHPzH — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) September 13, 2020

Seattle Department of Transportation officials said in a press briefing shortly after the incident that about a fifth of the pier collapsed on Sunday.

The City of Seattle began construction on the pier this weekend. The pier between the Seattle Aquarium and the Great Wheel holds up Waterfront Park — a boardwalk space with benches, scenic views and telescopes.

Seattle shut the park and hired the firm to do an assessment after discovering last week the pier had shifted, leaving a gap between it and the Elliott Bay Seawall, which was recently rebuilt on the edge of the land.

Seattle Structural, a private engineering firm, recommends Pier 58 be removed within 90 days, a news release from Durkan’s office said. The city was planning to renovate the pier as part of an overhaul of the entire waterfront after the removal of the Alaskan Way Viaduct — just not so soon, The Seattle Times reported.

The pier is expected to be closed due to construction until 2024.

