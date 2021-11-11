‘Pineapple Express’ sends more moisture barrelling towards the Northwest

TRI-CITIES- A strong system over the Pacific Ocean will bring heavy rain to the west coast over the next 48 hours. The rain chances increase for Eastern Washington and Oregon Thursday. Several inches of new rain expected over Seattle and Portland to finish the week. The Mid-Columbia Basin will pickup between 0.50″ and 1.50″ of rain through Friday night.

The extra moisture is thanks to a classic ‘Pineapple Express’ setup. A Pineapple Express is a type of river in the atmosphere, when moisture from the tropical Pacific near Hawaii taps into a storm and drops moderate to heavy rain along the west coast of the United States, according to KAPP/KVEW Chief Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo. A more in-depth definition can be found here: What is a ‘Pineapple Express?’

Mountain rain and landslides will become possible with the ongoing wet weather. Stay with YakTriNews.com for updates on the incoming inclement weather over the next two days.

Related: I-84 open near Pendleton after strong winds forced closure