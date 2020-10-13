Pipe breaks, sending ‘a river’ down Water Street in Ellensburg

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

Courtesy: Ellensburg Police Department

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Ellensburg police posted early Monday morning on social media to warn residents of a water main break that “sent a river” down Water Street.

“Water Street has earned its name,” police said in the post. “We had the Second Ave Riverbank and Lake Kittitas.”

Police said the main water line on West Second Avenue burst about 4 a.m., pouring water down nearby Water Street.

“Luckily, the Ellensburg Street Department is hard at work clearing and cleaning up the mess in the water has left behind,” police said in the post.

Water Street has earned its name! This morning around 4 AM the main water line in the 200 block of W Second Ave decided… Posted by Ellensburg Police Department on Monday, October 12, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.