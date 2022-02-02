Pit Bull Pen receives $10k donation from Numerica Credit Union

by Margo Cady

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A local animal rescue received a $10,000 donation from Numerica’s ‘Give Where You Live’ program to help them complete their new building.

The Pit Bull Pen Rescue is located in Benton City but serves all of Eastern Washington and its surrounding areas. Primarily a foster-based program, the rescue focuses on pit bull and bully breeds, but will help any breed of dog.

The organization has more than 60 dogs currently in its care. Recently, they even took in dogs from the Tri-City Animal Shelter after the shelter was closed by Pasco Police Department.

But they hope to take on even more with the addition of a new facility, which is nearing completion.

“We’ve got tons of programs we’re going to try and roll out,” said Trish Trikit, Executive Director of Pit Bull Pen. “We want to do the most that we can and make the biggest impact that we possibly can.

The recent donation will go to finishing the building, which will be able to kennel 20 additional adult dogs. Currently, the organization can kennel 4 adult dogs.

“We’ll still be foster-based,” Trikit said. But this will allow us to help with strays, emergency in-takes, [and] we’ll have an actual building to put them in until we can get them into foster.”

The building will also have a medical room, where they can administer immunizations and micro-chip dogs, and a large training room for group classes.

Trikit said the building could be done in a matter of months with the new donation, “We are that close, we just have electrical and then our inspections and then we’re good to go.”

But the building isn’t the only exciting thing the Pit Bull Pen is planning on. They also hope to get a van soon and offer free vaccinations and micro-chipping for the dogs in the community.

“Parvo and so many other bad things are out there,” Trikit said. “That’s the only way we’re going to cut back on that.”

Pit Bull Pen is looking for more foster families and volunteers to help with the dogs. For more information on how to help, click here.

