Pitbull, Iggy Azalea to perform live at the Toyota Center
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Pitbull, along with special guest Iggy Azalea, will perform live at the Toyota Center in Kennewick on September 29.
The Toyota Center announced the concert Tuesday morning.
The concert will be part of Pitbull’s “I Feel Good” tour.
Tickets for the event go on sale June 25 at 10:00 a.m.
