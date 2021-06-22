Pitbull, Iggy Azalea to perform live at the Toyota Center

Taimy Alvarez Pitbull performs along with frontline workers as his band for the 21st Latin Grammy Awards, airing on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at American Airlines Arena in Miami. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Pitbull, along with special guest Iggy Azalea, will perform live at the Toyota Center in Kennewick on September 29.

The Toyota Center announced the concert Tuesday morning.

The concert will be part of Pitbull’s “I Feel Good” tour.

Tickets for the event go on sale June 25 at 10:00 a.m.

