Plan on slippery conditions for the morning commute across Eastern WA, OR
1-4" of snow accumulation is possible Monday morning, with freezing rain potential late this morning and early afternoon.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Monday across the Mid-Columbia.
1-4″ of snow accumulation is possible in the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla, with freezing rain potential late this morning and early afternoon.
4-8″ is possible over the higher terrain of the Cascades and the Blues, where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect Monday.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.