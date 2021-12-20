Plan on slippery conditions for the morning commute across Eastern WA, OR

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Monday across the Mid-Columbia.

1-4″ of snow accumulation is possible in the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla, with freezing rain potential late this morning and early afternoon.

4-8″ is possible over the higher terrain of the Cascades and the Blues, where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect Monday.

#MondayMorning #Snow We are already dealing with multiple collisions in the Yakima Valley and Tri-City area. Speed too fast for weather/roadway conditions is the #1 cause for these crashes so far…. pic.twitter.com/WbhL29WhIK — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) December 20, 2021

I-84 IS CLOSED (Westbound) All Lanes from Mile Post 265 – 193.

ODOT reports: The highway is closed WB due to weather and crashes. All on and off ramps are closed. Use alternate routes. #wawx #orwx @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/EV20tEoUtq — Briana Bermensolo (@BriBermensolo) December 20, 2021