Planet Fitness owners believe they can safely reopen

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Planet Fitness owners believe they can safely reopen and provide a service to help many people through the coronavirus pandemic.

“We do feel that it’s imperative that we get open so that we can help people stay healthy and avoid serious complications from contracting the coronavirus,” said owner Linda Mullen.

Mullen told KAPP-KVEW that she has been in contact with with the governor requesting to reopen.

“We are expressing to him what makes us different,” said Mullen.

Planet Fitness gyms have only been open for four months this year.

Mullen said Planet Fitness clients understood the safety precautions in place while they were open from the middle of September to the middle of November.

“We have had very little problem with people understanding and following the guidelines because they know that it’s a team effort to keep the community healthy and safe,” said Mullen.

Mullen believes that by communicating with the government Planet Fitness gyms in the Tri-Cities and Yakima will be able to reopen safely in 2021.

