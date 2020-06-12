Planned power outage in Connell scheduled for Monday night

CONNELL, Wash. — A planned power outage in the city of Connell is scheduled for next week so that crews can replace a power pole.

Franklin PUD says the power outage will last about eight hours, from Monday, June 15 at 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning.

This routine maintenance is part of the Bonneville Power Administration’s efforts to continually upgrade their infrastructure so the citizens of Franklin County can have reliable power for years to come, according to a news release.

Those with medical conditions, special medical devices or specific medical needs should be aware the outage in order to plan accordingly.

“We realize a power outage never comes at a convenient time for our customers. So we’re trying to ease the pain as much as possible. BPA plans pole swaps years in advance for the safety of our customers. This has been a joint effort with Franklin PUD, the city of Connell and BPA to get the word out. We really appreciate everyone’s patience with this,” said Mike Gonzalez, Sr. Public Affairs Manager with Franklin PUD.

The towns of Kahlotus and Mesa will not be affected by the outage.

If you have any questions during the power outage, you can reach out to Mike Gonzalez at 509-380-8239 or publicaffairs@franklinpud.com.

