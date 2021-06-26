Plants, popsicles, and sunshine, oh my! Young entrepreneurs open pop-up shop

All of the proceeds raised at each of the pop-up events will go toward helping fight human trafficking in the Tri-Cities area.

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

KENNEWICK, Wash. — If you’re craving a sweet treat in the heat or want to add to your garden, look no further than the Schweiger siblings’ pop-up booth.

Located on Clearwater Ave., Hudson, 5, and Julianna, 7, used their piggy bank money to create The Firetruck Freeze and The Cuddly Cactus.

Their mother, Liseth, said they put their entrepreneur’s hats on when they started getting home-schooled during the pandemic.

“When I asked them what they wanted to do, they started coming up like, ‘Well she would want to own a plant shop and he wants to have a popsicle stand,'” Schweiger said. “We just kind of decided to put it all together.”

Schweiger said she and her husband want to encourage their young entrepreneurs to explore all of their passions.

“We want to be the kind of parents that are willing to be like, ‘Alright, you want to do that so let’s try it and see what sticks,” Schweiger said.

But Schweiger added that the most exciting part is seeing her kids give back to others. 100% of the proceeds raised will go toward preventing human trafficking.

“I feel like if you start them young to realize that they’re not in this world just for themselves and we were put on this Earth to help people, be kind, and do what we can, it takes root in their heart and they’ll start to hopefully do that along the way,” Schweiger said.

This is the first pop-up shop of the summer but the entrepreneurs said they have more planned in the next couple of months.

If you want to get involved in helping prevent human trafficking locally, Schweiger recommends checking out the Royal Family Kids Camp and Mirror Ministries.

RELATED:

Columbia Center Rotary fights human trafficking with camping event

Tri-Cities teen opens thrift store with hopes of helping the homeless

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.