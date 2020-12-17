Playground set stolen from Pasco park

PASCO, Wash. – Someone stole an entire playground set from a park in Pasco.

NEW: Benton County deputies warn of phone scammers claiming to be with border patrol

According to the Pasco Police Department, the equipment was stolen from Tierra Vida Park either Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

“If your neighbors just got this playground equipment, they didn’t pay for it,” the Pasco police wrote on their Facebook page.

READ: More than 30,000 pounds of food being given away in Pasco this weekend

They ended their post with the hashtags: #YoureAMeanOneMisterGrinch #stinkstankstunk #swipernoswiping

If you have tips, you should call (509) 628-0333 or email Officer Adam Wright at wrighta@pasco-wa.gov

Find more Tri-Cities news here.