Playground set stolen from Pasco park
PASCO, Wash. – Someone stole an entire playground set from a park in Pasco.
According to the Pasco Police Department, the equipment was stolen from Tierra Vida Park either Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
“If your neighbors just got this playground equipment, they didn’t pay for it,” the Pasco police wrote on their Facebook page.
They ended their post with the hashtags: #YoureAMeanOneMisterGrinch #stinkstankstunk #swipernoswiping
If you have tips, you should call (509) 628-0333 or email Officer Adam Wright at wrighta@pasco-wa.gov