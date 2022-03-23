Plenty of sunshine across Eastern WA and OR today! Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, breezy afternoon -Briana

What a beautiful start to the day! Morning temperatures are mild…ranging from the upper 30s to low 50s. The Tri-Cities will see a high of 71 degrees today. Mostly sunny skies prevail! Temperatures will run between 5 and 15 degrees above average today across the Mid-Columbia, upper 60s to low 70s. Breezy between lunch-time and sundown…winds gusting from the southwest around 20-30mph. Calming winds overnight. Cooler and dry finish to the work week.