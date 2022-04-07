Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures for your Thursday afternoon! -Briana

High temperatures will soar to the upper 60s and low 70s across Eastern Washington and Oregon.

by Briana Bermensolo

Mostly sunny skies across the region today! High temperatures will soar to the upper 60s and low 70s across Eastern Washington and Oregon. Dry conditions will persist today as a large ridge of high pressure continues to build above the pacific northwest. Then, a series of upcoming storms will bring breezy conditions to the Tri-Cities and Yakima by Friday evening. The mountains will receive the bulk of the precipitation over the next several days. Cooler temperatures will return for Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the 60s tomorrow. 50s wand breezy Saturday in the lower elevations, with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the weekend.

