Plenty of sunshine in the Friday forecast! Valley rain and mountain snow chances return Saturday

Plenty of sunshine returns to the region for your Friday! Highs in the 50s and 60s. Valley showers and mountain snow likely Saturday. Sunny and mild in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton to the start the Spring on Sunday. Showers will continue throughout the day Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday, with mild conditions to finish the weekend. Next week brings a warm-up into the upper 60s and low 70s by mid-week.