Plenty of sunshine, light winds, and hot temperatures as we head into our weekend – Jason

Good Thursday evening, and we’re getting close to that weekend.

A bit cooler today with highs in the mid 90’s. We’ll return to upper to mid 90’s tomorrow, and near or at triple digits for your weekend with plenty of sunshine for the week ahead at least.

Overnight tonight, clear skies with lows around the 60 degree mark.

We’re entering a very stable weather pattern, but some cooler temps are expected late next week.

Have a great evening!

-Jason

