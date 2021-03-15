Sir Plows-a-Lot? Snowbegone Kenobi? Help name WSDOT’s new plow

The unnamed Tow Plow heads north on US 395/North Spokane Corridor while clearing snow. (Courtesy: WSDOT)

The Washington State Department of Transportation would like to give its new tow plow a name. So, naturally, it’s taking to the internet.

WSDOT already has “Plowie McPlow Plow.” There’s also “The Big Leplowski.” Now it’s time to name a third.

“The public helped us name the first two and we’re confident you’ll come up with some great suggestions for the third. Post your comments here by the end of the day Friday, March 19 for consideration. Have fun, but given that this is Facebook we must remind you to please, keep it appropriate,” WSDOT posted.

“We are looking for your best name suggestions all week. You have until Friday at noon to submit, just reply below!” reads a tweet from @WSDOT_East.

WSDOT’s social media posts are linked above and embedded below so you can participate if you’d like. Check out the comments and replies, like your favorites and/or add your own. The agency plans Facebook polls next week to determine the winner.

Do you want to name a snowplow? You’ve met The Big Leplowski and Plowie McPlow Plow but today is the day for you to help name our third Tow Plow! We are looking for your best name suggestions all week. You have until Friday at noon to submit, just reply below! pic.twitter.com/MbZFLh1CmZ — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 15, 2021

Here is a sampling of suggestions thus far:

Marty McPlow

Plowabunga Dude

Mr. Plow

Sir Plows-a-Lot

Mush Mover

Sleet Slinger

Imperial Ice Destroyer

Rusty Business

The Snow Slayer

Snow Dragon Wagon

Ice Queen

Creedence Clear-Road Revival

Blade Runner

Orange Slushy

Buzz iceclear

Snowminator

Pepe Le Plow

Snowbegone kenobi

Kraken De Ice

Plowed Mary

Ice, Ice Scrapee

Plow that’s what I call music volume 28

Saltsquatch

Sled Zeppelin

