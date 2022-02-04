PNNL scientists create sustainable waste-to-fuel technology

by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. — One man’s waste, could be the same man’s energy, thanks to scientists at PNNL.

Along with his team of scientists, researchers and engineers, Juan Lopez-Ruiz with PNNL said they’ve been working since 2015 to make the waste to biofuel production process more sustainable by utilizing the by products.

“The pinnacle has always been to try to recover all the carbon to produce different chemicals to keep on decreasing how much fossil fuels we rely on,” he explained.

The technology, also known as CleanSET, “simultaneously turns what has been considered unrecoverable, diluted ‘waste’ carbon into valuable chemicals, while simultaneously generating useful hydrogen.”

“So we work on the electrification as well as using all the other resources available when you liquify waste, to make those fuels,” Juan added.

The chemical engineer said this technology could be especially useful in our region, where farms produce waste from leftover crops, manure and wastewater.

“All those are waste resources that obviously we need to dispose of somehow, but there’s a lot of carbon in them, and there is water in them, and then we just do high pressures, high temperatures, and liquify and harvest the carbon into organic molecules. With our process then we get renewable energy, can be for a dam, can be solar, can be wheat then we power our process to further convert these organic molecules that we’ve derived from the waste resources, into fuels,” those fuels could be used in cars and planes Juan said.

Juan said another bonus is the process cleans wastewater, which would other wise be unusable however, farmers could now use wastewater for irrigation.

“At the end you get clean water, that you can recover as well as different products that you can use for energy production,” he said.

According to PNNL’s website, CleanSET can be licensed to further development for industry use. This means places like breweries, dairy farms or food producers could introduce this renewable energy into their operations.

