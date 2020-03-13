PNNL staff member being tested for COVID-19

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory announced Friday that a staff member who has been experiencing respiratory illness is undergoing testing for COVID-19.

“The test results will not be available until next week, but as a precaution we are initiating deep cleaning at the building where this staff member worked,” PNNL said in a statement. “The staff member is receiving treatment and doing well, resting at home.”

As of Friday morning, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area.

