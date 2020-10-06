PNNL team helps increase capacity for COVID-19 testing nationwide

RICHLAND, Wash. — A team of eight scientists in Richland is helping labs around the country test for the coronavirus more quickly.

Scientists at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory received funding from the Department of Energy to look into testing shortages that were being seen nationwide.

“We’re doing tens of thousands more tests than we typically do in a flu season for coronavirus, so we’re seeing some shortages of things that we’ve just never seen in this volume before and one of them is the extraction kits,” said Kristin Omberg, group leader of Chemical & Biological Signatures Science at PNNL.

Omberg led the PNNL team tapped for the DOE project. In a collaborative research effort between PNNL and UW laboratories, the PNNL team tested extraction kits from additional manufacturers to see if they could be used for COVID-19 testing – increasing the availability for labs.

The scientists studied the ability of the kits to extract the RNA from the virus – a process that makes the virus easier to measure. They also confirmed that the kits inactivated the virus – making it safe for widespread testing and analysis. Proper extraction of the virus from a sample is a critical step in the testing process, and labs cannot test patients without these kits.

PNNL scientists were faced with the supply issue themselves when they set up a testing lab at PNNL to test their own employees.

“It was really interesting to set up a test lab at PNNL and to see what labs were going through firsthand. You would place an order for something that you normally get in two days and they would let you know they had no idea when they could ship it,” said Omberg. “That was shocking, because we have never ever seen that kind of supply issue before.”

After a couple of months spent growing the virus at a UW lab and then experimenting with different extraction kits, the team helped get two new kits approved by the FDA specifically for COVID-19 testing.

“We’ve now been able to cut that (supply issue) down so that the backlog is no longer on the supply end for most labs,” said Omberg. “It was really rewarding to be able to do something where we could then see the effects; where we could see the time of ordering get cut down.”

To learn more about PNNL scientists’ involvement in COVID-19 research, click here.

