PNWU Health Sciences students launch virtual fitness challenge to benefit veterans

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Pacific Northwest University Health Sciences students launched a new project Monday to raise money for veterans.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, students were unable to hold their usual fundraising event — a 5k obstacle course known as the Warrior Run.

Instead, they came up with the idea to take the event virtual with The Hero Challenge, a five-week online fitness challenge that people can participate in from the comfort of their own homes.

“All of the workouts are dedicated to men and women who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” said Elizabeth Kosanke, president of the PNWU’s Student Association of Military Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons club.

Registration is free to everyone, but donations encouraged. Anyone participating in the event who makes at least a $20 donation will receive a free t-shirt.

All proceeds from the event will support Team RWB, “an organization which strives to enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity,” according to a PNWU Health Sciences news release.

“This competition is open to everyone, regardless of a participant’s past experience with fitness,” the release said. “Workouts, which will highlight heroes who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, will be posted on the group’s website weekly and can be performed with limited to no fitness equipment.”

More information on The Hero Challenge can be found here.

