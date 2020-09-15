Police: 14-year-old killed in gang-related shooting in Yakima

Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are investigating the Monday night fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

Capt. Jay Seely said officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to reports of a gunshot victim near Good Samaritan Health Care Center on North 16th Avenue.

Seely said someone had driven the 14-year-old victim there in a private vehicle, thinking that it was a hospital.

The teen was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, where he later died.

Investigators determined the shooting had actually taken place inside a home near North Sixth Avenue and Willow Street.

Seely said officers served a search warrant on the home late Monday night and were able to find the gun they believe was used in the shooting, concealed in the house.

Neighbors reportedly heard a gunshot and then a car taking off quickly, but nothing else, Seely said.

Seely said investigators believe the shooting is gang-related, as the 14-year-old Yakima boy is a documented gang member.

Investigators do not yet know the circumstances leading up to the shooting and are working to determine if it was accidental or purposeful.

