Police: 3 businesses burglarized on Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating three burglaries that all occurred along West Clearwater Avenue over the weekend.

Police said the Double Dragon Chinese restaurant on Clearwater Avenue was broken into late Friday or early Saturday. The burglar(s) stole power tools and raw meet.

A second burglary happened at the Leskovar car dealership across the street from the Double Dragon. It occurred after 5 p.m. Friday, but police do not know exactly when. The burglar(s) stole tools and other miscellaneous items.

The third happened at Rick’s Fencing on Clearwater Avenue near Steptoe Street Saturday around 4:55 a.m. The burglar(s) stole hand tools.

No suspect information is available at this point in the investigation. Police have not determined if the cases are related.

Kennewick Police Lt. Aaron Clem indicated that many businesses that are closed during Washington’s stay-at-home order are more vulnerable to break-ins.

Clem advised the owners of businesses that are closed due to the coronavirus are advised to check on their businesses regularly and install security cameras if possible. He said business owners should also keep their properties well-lit at night and add any other precautions to deter burglars.

