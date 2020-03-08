Police: 31-year-old woman shot dead in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Authorities say a 31-year-old woman was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Yakima.

Police responded about 9:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired on Folsom Avenue.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to the upper chest in a nearby alley.

Police say medical personnel were unable to resuscitate her.

Authorities are waiting to release the victim’s name until after her family is notified.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the YPD at (509) 575-6200 or by calling 911. Tips can be also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, on the organization’s website at www.crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the “P3 Tips” app.

