Police: 6-year-old Pasco boy kidnapped by teen brother

Police believe the older brother has no plans to return the child

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

Source: Pasco Police Department The Pasco Police department is searching for a 6-year-old boy they believe was kidnapped early Sunday morning by his older brother.

Police said 16-year-old Andres Gordillo kidnapped his younger brother, 6-year-old Mateo Gordillo, about 1 a.m. from his home on North Wehe Avenue, which is near Highland Park in Pasco.

Community members commented on the police department’s social media post, asking if the teen may have taken his younger brother to protect him from some sort of danger at home.

Police said Mateo was not in any danger at home and Andres took him with “malicious intent.”

While police said they do not believe the child is in danger from Andres, they believe the teen has no plans to return his younger brother to his mother.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Andres on suspicion of kidnapping and Mateo is listed as a missing person.

If you have any information regarding the location of Mateo or Andres, call the Pasco Police Department at 509-628-0333. The case number for this incident is 21-04885.

