Police arrest Pasco robber who threatened victims with a chain

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — A suspect was arrested shortly after midnight on Friday morning for allegedly robbing two victims of their cell phones off of S 13th Ln near the Columbia River.

According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, the two victims reported the robberies to local authorities that night. The victims told Pasco Police that the male suspect assaulted them with a chain when they resisted his demand for both of their cell phones.

A Spanish-speaking officer reported to the scene to get accounts from the victims. They provided a detailed description of the suspect, which helped officers in their search. Another officer quickly spotted someone who met the suspect’s description just blocks away. Additional officers responded to the scene to assist with the arrest of 29-year-old Alejandro Sylvester Vazquez.

Pasco police officers recovered both cell phones and a chain during the arrest. Vazquez was booked into the Franklin County Jail on investigative holds for two counts of robbery to the first degree.

Authorities are still asking for additional information about this case. If you have anything to contribute, you’re urged to contact Pasco police dispatch at (509)-628-0333 and cite Case No. 21-20774 (Robbery).

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed by the proper authorities.

