Police arrest two suspects in Pasco murder case

David Mann by David Mann

Juan Manuel “Scars” Montalvo (L), Miguel Angel “Terco” Montalvo (M) and Antonio Larios

PASCO, Wash. — Police arrested two men on Thursday, May 7 in connection with the shooting death of 29-year-old Luis Contreras.

The Pasco Police Street Crimes Unit arrested Antonio Larios, 18, in Granger on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

The SCU also arrested Eusiah Anthony Stell, 18, in Pasco on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance.

A Kia Sorrento sought in connection with the crime was recovered in King County unoccupied Tuesday, May 12.

Murder suspects Juan Manuel “Scars” Montalvo, 25, and Miguel Angel “Terco” Montalvo, 21, remain at large.

Police say Larios and the Montalvo cousins shot and killed Contreras during a conflict between two groups in a backyard near the corner of East Lewis Street and North Douglas Avenue on April 29.

CORRECTION: This article previously stated that the two suspects were arrested Tuesday.

Comments

comments