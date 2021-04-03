Police ask for help finding Circle K robbery suspect

Ellie Nakamoto-White

Image courtesy of the West Richland Police Department

RICHLAND, Wash — Officials are searching for a suspect who robbed a Circle K gas station late Friday night in West Richland.

Police said they responded to a robbery at 3957 W. Van Giesen St. at 11 p.m, according to a news release.

The suspect, who is described as a 5’10” to 6′ 0″ skinny white male, pulled a semi-automatic pistol on the clerk and demanded money,” documents said.

After the clerk put the money into a plastic bag, the suspect ran out of the store and jumped into a waiting getaway vehicle, according to police.

Security footage shows the suspect wearing a black sweatshirt with an emblem of a white hand making a peace sign, black sweatpants, black athletic shoes, black glasses and a face mask.

Officials are asking you to contact dispatch at 509-628-0333 if you have any information on the suspect or the getaway driver.

