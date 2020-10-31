Police believe Jordan Gutierrez, wanted for manslaughter, could be in Yakima

Convicted felon, Jordan Gutierrez, is accused of shooting and killing a mother in Yakima.

Police think he could be back in the Yakima area after likely fleeing the state following the deadly shooting of Tara Owen on March 7th. Owen would have turned 32 years old this month.

Detectives say Gutierrez shot her. Her body was found in an alley.

Gutierrez is wanted for manslaughter, vehicle theft after police say he drove off in Tara’s car and for illegally having a gun.

He’s been convicted of 3rd Degree Assault.

He’s 21 years old, 5’7” and weighs 240 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Yakima County Crime Stoppers. It’s anonymous and there’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest. You can also call the Yakima County Crime Stoppers hot line at 1-800-248-9980.