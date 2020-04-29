Police capture fugitive in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — Authorities captured a fugitive in Pasco Tuesday afternoon.

Pasco police said Jimmy Lee “Bam Bam” Rodriguez, 43, of Kennewick had warrants for escape and a felony weapons violation.

He’d recently eluded both the Kennewick Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, officers conducting surveillance spotted Rodriguez going into a house near the 800 block of S. 10th Ave.

Rodriguez’ car was there, and police said it had recently been “rattle-canned” with black spray paint.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the home and Rodriguez surrendered without incident.

He was taken into custody around 4 p.m.

